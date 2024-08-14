Freedom and linguistic identity: Is Bangladesh losing its anchor?
Summary
- For the nostalgic generation which witnessed the nation’s freedom in 1971, Bangladesh has been moving away and will move further from its Bengali identity. Its dalliance with theocratic politics will impact India, but it’s reassuring that we’ve done well to strengthen our democracy.
India’s 1971 war with Pakistan lasted from 3 December to 16 December. Before that, there was a crackdown on East Pakistan (by Pakistan) on 25 March 1971. (Most people will have read The Blood Telegram by Gary Bass.) Bangladesh declared independence on 26 March 1971. March to December is a long time.