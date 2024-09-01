Bangladesh must strive to keep its success story going
Summary
- While a youth revolt was set off by its quota system, the bigger problem was Sheikh Hasina’s growing authoritarianism. Now the country must prevent a rightist version and take sound economic decisions. Else, the emergence of its economy would be at risk.
The downfall of former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina unfolded faster than almost anyone expected. In early July, students took to the streets in its capital Dhaka and other cities to protest the country’s job-quota system that reserved 30% of civil-service positions for veterans of the 1971 War of Independence and their descendants.