Now Bangladesh shows the risk posed by unresolved job crises
Summary
- Economic mismanagement leading to hardship for the people and authoritarian responses to the articulation of popular disquiet bottle up dissent.
With Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed's resignation and flight and the army's assumption of power, albeit in the guise of an interim government, military rule has returned to Bangladesh over three decades after it was forced out in 1990. Parliamentary elections were held in 1991, and elected governments have held office in the country since.