Now Bangladesh shows the risk posed by unresolved job crises

The proximate trigger for protests, initiated by university students in July, was the reintroduction of a 30% quota in government jobs for descendants of freedom fighters, religious minorities and underrepresented districts following a court order. The Sheikh Hasina government, which scrapped the quota system in 2018, appealed against the high court order in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. On 21 July, the top court ordered that the quota be reduced to 7%. But, by then, the protests had broadened their scope, both in terms of what was being opposed and in terms of participation.