Bangladesh’s shaky political future

Bangladesh’s economic growth has averaged 6.5% over the past decade. The poverty rate—defined as the share of the population living on less than $2.15 a day—fell from 11.8% in 2010 to 5% in 2022, according to the World Bank. The United Nations estimates that Bangladesh will graduate from the list of “least developed countries" in two years. The country is ahead of India on life expectancy and female literacy. Along the way, Bangladesh has built a $47 billion garment-export industry that employs some four million people, most of whom are women.