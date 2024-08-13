India’s bank deposit slump: Time for radical new ideas?
Summary
- As lenders fall short of money to on-lend and policymakers urge them to innovate on attracting deposits, tax incentives may help, but an out-of-the-box approach would be to restructure banks as pure lenders while public deposits are centralized with RBI.
Indian regulators and policymakers have amplified their call for banks to become innovative in raising deposits. This low-cost source of funds is trailing the pace of bank lending, and if credit-deposit gaps persist, lenders would either need to rely more on costlier sources or go slow on credit, which could drag the growth of our economy back.