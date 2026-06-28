Global economic pressure points are complicating central banks’ mission to preserve price and financial stability. Financial and fiscal fault lines may imperil economic progress and threaten future prosperity. The tide may turn on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and persistent inflation from more frequent supply shocks.
Bank for International Settlements: How policy discipline could help tackle economic pressure points
SummaryTo lay the groundwork for a more stable and resilient global economy, central banks must navigate the cross-currents of AI progress and the perils of higher inflation potentially persisting, high public debt and financial vulnerabilities.
Global economic pressure points are complicating central banks’ mission to preserve price and financial stability. Financial and fiscal fault lines may imperil economic progress and threaten future prosperity. The tide may turn on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and persistent inflation from more frequent supply shocks.
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