Bank fraud allegations must never be levelled lightly
Summary
- But RBI’s revised directions to banks on fraud risk management, issued in response to a judicial ruling on defaulters needing to be heard out as a principle of justice, will make it difficult for dodgy borrowers to make specious arguments in an effort to escape the law.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest revision of its Master Circular on Fraud Risk Management in banks and other regulated entities has not come a day too soon. Given the rising incidence of financial frauds, it is imperative that lenders adopt a fool-proof process that does not leave any scope for dishonest borrowers to escape on flimsy technical grounds.