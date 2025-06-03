Banking on trust, losing billions: India’s bank fraud epidemic needs urgent answers
The total value of bank frauds tripled last year even as the number of cases fell—signalling bigger, bolder scams. The problem runs deeper than regulation: it’s about broken governance, eroding public trust, and the urgent need for tech-enabled vigilance.
The Reserve Bank of India’s annual report for 2024–25 highlights a chronic and worsening vulnerability in the country’s financial system: bank frauds. These are not just compliance or accounting problems, they threaten the very foundations of trust that banking depends on and pose a broader risk to systemic stability.