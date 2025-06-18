Andy Mukherjee: Digital payments competition may help India reduce bank frauds
India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is free and run by a monopoly, but this model could mean under-investment in security. Fee-based online transfers rivalling UPI may help.
Bank frauds in India have tripled in value. But that’s only because some of the cases reported previously were re-investigated and appeared in the new data. More worrying than the surge in the amount, however, is the rise in the number of payment scams over the past couple of years. The solution lies in rewarding better security.