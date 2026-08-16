Prabowo Subianto’s efforts to reshape Indonesia’s economy are reaching their limits. Wary of a renewed run on the rupiah, the country’s president picked an orthodox economist and monetary insider to helm the Indonesian central bank. It would be to the nation’s benefit if he can curb his instinct to interfere and let her do the job—even when painful steps are required.
Indonesia's central bank has a new acting governor—but will the government let her do her job?
SummaryHow much operating space does the president's nominee to Indonesia’s central bank have? Signals of autonomy will support market confidence in policy. Jakarta mustn’t ignore the risk of capital flight if politics is seen to be in control.
Prabowo Subianto’s efforts to reshape Indonesia’s economy are reaching their limits. Wary of a renewed run on the rupiah, the country’s president picked an orthodox economist and monetary insider to helm the Indonesian central bank. It would be to the nation’s benefit if he can curb his instinct to interfere and let her do the job—even when painful steps are required.
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