A takeaway from the Bank of England Museum: Go easy on issuing fiat currency
Summary
- The museum ought to exhibit the roles of Newton and Gresham to explain how bad money drives out good money. Since too much fiat money was created after the pandemic broke out, people exchanged it for ‘good’ investments. Central banks mustn’t go overboard creating money out of thin air.
On 21 July, I visited the Bank of England Museum in London. It was an interesting and an engaging experience. Nonetheless, I was left wanting more, simply because I thought the museum would be more about the history of money than about who did what at the Bank of England since its establishment in 1694.