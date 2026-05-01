Last month, France did something that would have been unimaginable a few years ago; certainly before the outbreak of the Ukraine war, when US-led sanctions cut Russia off from the Swift payment system, the main messaging network that enables secure international financial transactions, and froze more than $300 billion of its assets.
Why France’s gold move may hold a cue for India in a post-Trumpian world
SummaryThe Bank of France's decision to shift gold out of America is prudent. In a world where the risk of finance being weaponized has been raised by America's Trump administration, one cannot be too careful. India should consider it too, besides diversifying its forex reserves.
Last month, France did something that would have been unimaginable a few years ago; certainly before the outbreak of the Ukraine war, when US-led sanctions cut Russia off from the Swift payment system, the main messaging network that enables secure international financial transactions, and froze more than $300 billion of its assets.
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