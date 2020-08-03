Opinion | Bank reforms must not be held off by this crisis

The broad goal, though, should go far beyond arranging money to pump back into PSBs. The country needs them to perform better. Short of privatization, which could be placed on the agenda for later, one way to do this would be to keep their ownership apart from management by setting up an equity-holding company as a buffer between the two. This may grant managers more space to take prudent commercial decisions and compete with their private sector counterparts. If a holding company is given autonomy, it may also be able to judge which PSBs would serve the country better in private hands, and help the government withdraw from the sector bit by bit. To attract investors, these banks would need loan books that are easy to judge the quality of. As of now, they are suspected to be much too opaque, a problem worsened by the moratorium, an extension of which would make it even harder to obtain clarity. As senior bankers in the private sector like Deepak Parekh of HDFC and Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank have cautioned, deferring repayments beyond their expiry date of 31 August could create more problems than it solves. Many business debtors do deserve relief, but this can be done through a rejig of their loan terms. As for borrowers that cannot be saved and are bound to default, it is best to know of their trail of bad debts well in time. This would grant the government time to address a PSB crisis before it assumes unmanageable proportions.