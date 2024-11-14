Indian bankers aren’t always frank about bank regulation, are they?
Summary
- RBI has tightened its regulation of banks considerably but bankers rarely show resistance in public. This doesn’t mean they have little to say about stiff rules. With regulators globally striving to keep up with advancing technology, RBI would gain by lending bankers a closer ear.
The ‘world’s banker’ Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, speaks his mind even if it means taking swipes at US regulators. At a conference last week, Dimon had some harsh words for several major US banking regulations, which he called burdensome and inconsistent.