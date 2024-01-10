Opinion
Bank retail credit at ₹50 trillion is not an economic achievement
Summary
- Rather, it’s a matter of concern that consumer loans have run ahead of business credit that generates jobs.
In November, retail lending by banks crossed ₹50 trillion for the first time. As of 30 November, it stood at ₹50.6 trillion. Retail lending comprises housing and vehicle loans, credit card receivables, loans against gold jewellery, personal loans, etc.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more