Bank retail credit at 50 trillion is not an economic achievement

In November, retail lending by banks crossed ₹50 trillion for the first time. As of 30 November, it stood at ₹50.6 trillion. Retail lending comprises housing and vehicle loans, credit card receivables, loans against gold jewellery, personal loans, etc.

In fact, retail lending now constitutes around 32.5% of the non-food credit (by economic activity) given by banks. Banks give loans to Food Corporation of India and other state procurement agencies to buy rice and wheat directly from farmers. This is referred to as food credit. When these loans are subtracted from overall bank lending, what remains is non-food credit.

About a decade ago, as of March 2013, bank loans to industry stood at 45.8% of non-food credit, a proportion that has shrunk to 23.1% as of November. During the same period, the proportion of retail lending jumped from 18.4% to 32.5%.

There is an immediate reason. As of March 2023, retail lending by banks had stood at 29.9% of non-food credit. A significant portion of the jump since then has happened because the home loan lender HDFC merged with HDFC Bank on 1 July 2023. The entire home loan portfolio of HDFC now comes under the ambit of banks.

Then there are long-term reasons. Indian banks, in particular public sector banks (PSBs), had gone overboard extending loans to industry. In March 2008, loans to industry stood at 38.9% of non-food credit, growing to 45.8% by March 2013. Corporates defaulted on a lot of these loans, especially loans taken from PSBs, changing the structure of Indian banking in the process.

First, the ability of many PSBs to continue lending came down, particularly after 2015 when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) insisted that banks start cleaning up their balance sheets, instead of continuing to kick the can of bad loans down the road. Bad loans are largely loans that haven’t been repaid for a period of 90 days or more.

Second, this let private banks expand their share of the banking sector. In March 2013, PSBs accounted for 75.5% of all loans given out by scheduled commercial banks (excluding regional rural banks). Private banks accounted for 19.5%. In September 2023, these figures stood at 53% and 42.1%, respectively. So, while PSBs haven’t been privatized, the sector has increasingly got privatized.

Further, private banks prefer to give out retail loans. In fact, the same is true for PSBs now. In March 2013, retail loans accounted for 14.3% of the overall loans given out by PSBs. By March 2023, this had jumped to 28.3%.

There are a few other issues that come to the fore here. First, the overall retail lending by banks is actually greater than 32.5% of non-food credit. Banks lend to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which in turn give out retail loans, everything from home loans to unsecured personal loans. In March 2013, lending by banks to NBFCs stood at 5.3% of non-food credit. This went up to 9.6% as of November 2023, which explains why RBI has lately been slightly worried about the growth in unsecured personal loans.

Second, growth in retail lending by banks is one of the reasons behind the fall in household financial savings, with people taking on more retail loans and having to use a greater proportion of their income as equal monthly instalments (EMIs) to repay loans, leading to lower savings. This isn’t a good long-term trend for India’s economy.

Third, while bank lending in absolute terms has grown, the same cannot be said once we adjust for an increase in size of the Indian economy, measured in terms of gross domestic product (GDP). In March 2013, the ratio of non-food credit by economic activity to GDP stood at 49%. As of March 2023, it stood at 50.1%. By September 2023, it grew to 53.3%, with a good proportion of this jump coming from the HDFC merger.

When it comes to retail lending by banks, it has grown from 9% of GDP in March 2013 to 15% as of March 2023. Industrial lending by banks has contracted from 22.4% to 12.2%. This comes with the caveat that large businesses have access to sources of borrowing other than banks. Nonetheless, bank lending to micro, small and medium businesses, which wasn’t large enough to begin with, has contracted further. Lending by banks to micro, small and medium enterprises stood at 4.1% of GDP in March 2013. It has since contracted to 3.1% in March 2023, though it is an improvement from 2.5% in March 2019 and March 2020.

So, the size of the Indian banking sector has barely grown in the last 10 years and much of its growth has been on account of an increase in retail lending. Also, non-retail lending by banks has shrunk from 39.9% of GDP in March 2013 to 35.1% in March 2023. It stood at 36.3% in September, with retail lending at 17% of GDP, again as a result of the HDFC merger.

This fall is a worrying trend, given that ultimately non-retail lending by banks finances economic activity, which in turn creates jobs that pay, encouraging people to take loans and repay them. This dynamic has still not recovered from the corporate over-lending carried out by banks more than a decade back. Sometimes, time is the only healer, and that takes time.