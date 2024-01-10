Bank retail credit at 50 trillion is not an economic achievement

When it comes to retail lending by banks, it has grown from 9% of GDP in March 2013 to 15% as of March 2023. Industrial lending by banks has contracted from 22.4% to 12.2%. This comes with the caveat that large businesses have access to sources of borrowing other than banks. Nonetheless, bank lending to micro, small and medium businesses, which wasn’t large enough to begin with, has contracted further. Lending by banks to micro, small and medium enterprises stood at 4.1% of GDP in March 2013. It has since contracted to 3.1% in March 2023, though it is an improvement from 2.5% in March 2019 and March 2020.