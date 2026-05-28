Bankers may love using Claude but the bills are beginning to reflect the AI industry’s financial reality

The finance industry’s love of artificial intelligence (AI) has reached fever pitch—even in Europe, a traditional tech laggard. Beyond headline-grabbing announcements at HSBC or tin-eared ones from Standard Chartered, ask any fund manager, banker or trader and you are likely to hear stories of increasing adoption and experimentation.
If there’s a catch, it is cost. Supply constraints are pinching all parts of the AI ecosystem, particularly computing power. Users of Anthropic’s popular AI assistant Claude are grumbling about soaring prices. Even Anthropic’s recent deal with SpaceX to increase its processing capacity has not fully absorbed demand from its customers for expensive, computation-hungry tasks. So, the price keeps going up.
Financier gripes about the cost of using Claude—a banker favourite—are starting to sound like those from the technology industry. The bill is on track to rise from tens of thousands of dollars for a single firm to several million.