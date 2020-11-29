Banking must expand rapidly to support India’s economic goals

As for the narrow issue of risks in allowing corporate houses into the sector, such risks are true of any sector. The question is how we mitigate this risk with checks and balances. The regulator has a priori said that supervision has to be better, both by way of tools and structure. Given emerging technologies, there are several ways those concerns can be addressed. For example, just five years ago, and my view would have been different back then, there was no consolidated picture across banks of exposure to an entity. Now that’s available. It’s a huge step forward. Next would be giant leaps in technology that allow us to track every single payment virtually in real time. With these advances, many of the worries that have been raised will have been addressed.