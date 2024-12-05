Opinion
Banking reforms need to get a lot more ambitious for the economy’s sake
Summary
- The amendments of Indian banking laws passed by the Lok Sabha are welcome, but this sector needs a structural shift. Much more credit must go to small needy businesses, while big firms raise funds by issuing bonds. This reformist agenda is crying out for action.
The 19 amendments to banking laws that were passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday remove various niggles in extant provisions, straighten out some others and make life easier for bank customers, especially a tweak that allows four nominees per account.
