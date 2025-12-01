Banking sakhis have revolutionized access to financial services in rural India: Let’s strengthen this network
The banking correspondent network of sakhis has shown the wonders of doorstep banking in rural India. The next stage of success will depend on strengthening their network through various means, including better training, infrastructure and institutional support.
The job profile of Sarika Arjun Chauhan, a banking correspondent (BC) Sakhi from Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh, offers a shining example of grassroots financial empowerment. As a trained member of a self-help group (SHG), she delivers doorstep banking services to rural Indians—from opening bank accounts and handling cash transactions to Aadhaar seeding. She handles ₹1.5–2 crore worth of transactions monthly and has completed over 62,000 of them worth a cumulative ₹65.15 crore.