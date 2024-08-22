Zero bank failure is the best deposit insurance policy
Summary
- While full insurance cover for deposits may seem ideal and help avoid bank runs, there are moral hazards and viability issues that must be addressed to ensure trust in the banking system. Bank failures are few but that could change, and we must be prepared.
Bank deposits seem to have lost their charm for the vast majority of savers, leaving banks scrambling for deposits. Indeed, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das have urged banks to pull out all stops to garner more deposits.