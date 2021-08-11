Bankruptcy code reforms must be handled with special caution

Nothing except market forces should determine the haircut that creditors must take on their dues. Fixing any benchmark for it will result in a double whammy. Firstly, it will incentivize banks to extend riskier loans, for now they would be assured of getting a minimum proportion of their dues back. Secondly, it will discourage prospective bids for assets, as their market value may not be worth the minimum proposed. This will push companies further towards liquidation. This, in turn, will be terrible for economy, which is already grappling with high non-performing assets and high unemployment. Insolvency laws impinge on various other variables, from employment and banking-sector health to the environment, etc. The corporate rescue ethos was about the revival of companies on the brink of collapse and salvaging those units that could be viably saved for the restoration of production and safeguarding of jobs in the larger interest of the economy. The question then is whether there is any chance for the turnaround of a company after a big haircut of, say, 95%: if the answer is yes, the law has achieved its purpose.