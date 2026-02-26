Banks are doing okay with credit about to surpass four-fifths of deposits—so does this ratio still matter?

A few things are relevant here. The raison d’être of financial intermediation is to facilitate lending in the most efficient way. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has several regulations, including CRR and SLR mandates, for prudent banking. Both these have been brought down over time to give banks more space to lend. The idea was for banks to take risks and not just stick to safe assets like government paper. Banks have to grow their loan books optimally to use deposits well.