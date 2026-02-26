Is there an ideal credit-deposit (CD) ratio for the banking system or is the concept passé? This is an interesting debate, given the trends seen of late. The CD ratio of the Indian banking industry has been exceeding 80%, raising eyebrows.
Banks are doing okay with credit about to surpass four-fifths of deposits—so does this ratio still matter?
SummaryIndian banks have sustained credit-deposit ratios close to—and even above—the 80% danger mark without breaching RBI norms. To assess resource adequacy, other borrowings and bank reserves also count. Perhaps it’s time to quit taking loans as a proportion of deposits so seriously.
