Banks are doing okay with credit about to surpass four-fifths of deposits—so does this ratio still matter?

The logic goes this way. If the cash reserve ratio (CRR) is 3% and the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) 18%—both are mandatory carve-outs from deposits that banks must keep—then the CD ratio cannot be above the residual 79%. Yet, it is so, and none of the norms is reported to have been violated. This implies that the premise of a threshold and the sanctity of the 80% number needs to be revisited.