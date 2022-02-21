Banks must refocus on their basic lending role

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Even as a political blame-game heats up over the ABG Shipyard case, being touted as India's biggest bank fraud, several questions arise as to how and when it took place, what took so long to uncover it, and if our authorities were too slow to initiate action. Before the covid pandemic, a succession of past loan scandals was seen to have dampened spirits among bankers; the collusion in fraud of a few may have made retail lending look safer than corporate credit to many. Like a ghost that refuses to be exorcised, a grand bank swindle is back in the public glare. In ABG's case, this repairer and builder of ships based in Gujarat is alleged to have defrauded as many as 28 banks of almost ₹23,000 crore, with big lenders like ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank and State Bank of India among them. Large sums were reportedly borrowed between 2005 and 2010 and allegedly diverted over the years from 2012 to 2017 through a maze of deals within the ABG group. A familiar apparatus is suspected to have been used: investments in overseas subsidiaries, assets bought in the name of affiliates and a variety of related-party transactions. Lenders that saw their loans failing had even reworked the terms, but were saddled with bad assets anyway.

While the shipping industry's travails might have clouded quality appraisals, it was not until 2016 that bank advances to ABG Shipyard got labelled non-performers and a forensic audit ordered; and then it took till 2019 for the audit report to point out mala fide use of funds and legal action to be initiated. The mutual pointing of fingers between representatives of the current government and the previous one need not detain us. A state-dominated banking sector, where covert links can easily supplant credit risks as the chief allocation criteria, will always be exposed to such trouble. The zest for bank privatization, meanwhile, has been moderated by renewed state reliance on lenders to meet other policy goals. A solution that suggests itself is a tighter system of checks and balances. Auditors are supposed to watch the flow of funds, but, as in ABG's instance, this mechanism does not always inspire confidence. Given the complexity of business arrangements and money trails, the risk aversion of managers who approve bank loans should be no surprise.

In recent years, retail credit has expanded its share of the sector’s lending pie. However, this can also—and more directly—be attributed to a long slump in corporate demand, traceable in itself to two trends that largely remain in force. Capacity utilization levels in the private sector overall have been low for a sustained period, curtailing business investment, even as equity funds have enlarged their share of finance on balance sheets. While the latter trend signals a welcome adjustment, the former needs a sharp reversal for it to act as a contributor to our economic growth. Indeed, the government is counting on it. A sharp hike in the Centre’s outlay for capital expenditure, coupled with its offer of production incentives in over a dozen fields, forms the core of its strategy to crank up private enterprise by the second half of next fiscal year. Should it happen, banks would need to focus sharply on business loans again. This time, apprehensive bankers could take heart from efforts of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which has been pushing for transparency in the related-party dealings of listed firms. We should hope this works out well. But the ABG Shipyard story is a reminder of how much further we may need to go. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

