Banks with politically exposed persons as customers must stay alert
Summary
- Power and corruption go together across a world rife with scruple-free politics, money laundering and worse. Banks should maintain a vigil to prevent their services from being used to facilitate illicit financial activities.
The general election currently underway is the only thing hotter than the weather in India these days. With talk of tempos full of cash, and the discovery of more than ₹30 crore of unexplained currency in a Jharkhand legislator’s home, it is time to shine a light on a somewhat obscure term: Politically exposed persons (PEPs). This term refers to individuals who hold political office or public positions such as judgeships and bureaucracy posts, or have a close association with those who hold such authority.