Banks with politically exposed persons as customers must stay alert

From RBI to the US Federal Reserve, bank regulators around the globe not only have well laid-out policies, procedures and rules, but are also raising the bar on these continually. While this adds to the cost of bank operations, it is seen as necessary to ensure that political corruption is stemmed and terrorist financing stops. Compliance need not be too burdensome, though. Digital technologies are playing a welcome role in ensuring effective compliance and helping banks manage complex processes and reporting cycles.