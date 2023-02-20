Banning online pharmacies would injure public health and stifle innovation

“To ban or not to ban?" That isn’t the question the government should ask itself when it comes to online pharmacies. Rather, it should ask, “How can we make them safe for consumers?"

In trying to regulate online pharma or educate consumers on how to safely buy drugs online, the government does not quite have to go where no man has gone before.

For starters, the authorities could take a look at a couple of websites of the US Food and Drug Administration: How to buy medicines safely from an online pharmacy, and BeSafeRx: your source for online pharmacy information.

The government is under pressure from associations of retail chemists, who see online pharmacies as an existential threat. They have reportedly used the lobbying power of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a body that’s ideologically aligned with the party in power at the Centre.

The government would do well to consider that paying heed to the lobby that shouts the loudest may not be the most sensible option. A very large silent majority gains from the convenience and cost-effectiveness of buying medicine online. If their wishes are trampled on in order to please a vocal minority, the consequences might be injurious to public – and political – health.

Since listening to lobbies cuts both ways, it makes sense to examine the problem on merit, and merit alone.

The chemists’ organisation complains that online pharma endangers the patient by doing away with the requirement to have a trained pharmacist in a medical store. Now, this requirement dates back to a time when doctors would prescribe assorted mixtures tailormade for a patient’s requirements. Mixing the right ingredients in the right proportions could not be left to those who did not fully understand the chemistry of the compounds they were mixing.

But those days are long gone. Doctors prescribe branded drugs, which come in standard sizes and doses in blister packs or fixed-volume bottles or vials. The chemist’s primary requirement is the ability to read the doctor’s prescription, locate the drugs prescribed and hand them over to the patient with clear instructions on the dosage.

A knowledge of pharmacology comes into play when the precise brand prescribed by the doctor is not available and an alternative must be chosen. Here, too, online resources, including those accessible via mobile phone apps, can suggest alternatives. Tapping such resources requires only the ability to read, not a degree in pharmacology.

Even if doing away with a trained pharmacist at a chemist is deemed too radical, online pharmacies compare well with physical ones. They tap physical pharmacies to fulfill their orders, as well as people with BPharm degrees.

Another worry cited by the complaining chemists is that online pharmacies encourage the spread of spurious drugs. This is ridiculous. Online businesses are built with a great deal of investment and have a far greater incentive to protect their reputation than small retailers do. Any instance of an online pharmacy supplying spurious or substandard drugs can wipe out crores of rupees of investment.

A third concern is that the online sale of medicines makes it hard to enforce state-level norms. This is a concern for turf-conscious state-level regulators, not consumers. If a resident of Haryana consumes drugs deemed effective in Tamil Nadu, but not yet certified in Haryana, will he suddenly keel over by virtue of his geographic location?

State-level drug quality standards are utter nonsense and only serve to create mechanisms of regulatory arbitrage across states. Drug standards should be national and uniformly enforced in every state. Online pharmacies are more amenable to focused quality control than the network of retail chemists, some unscrupulous members of which have been caught selling spurious drugs. The central regulator could carry out systematic random testing of samples from online pharmacies and their own network of suppliers to guard against spurious or substandard drugs.

Another concern voiced by the chemists is that online phama’s practices violate the sanctity of a doctor’s prescription. This invites guffaws from anyone who has gone to the neighbourhood pharmacy and obtained a course of oral antibiotics without a prescription. It is only in the case of psychiatric medicines that chemists show some concern for the prescription mandate. But this is not exactly a laughing matter.

Self-medication and incomplete doses of antibiotics are prime reasons for the development of drug resistance. To ensure that drugs are dispensed only against valid prescriptions in physical or online stores is a tough challenge. Until now, even a theoretical solution to the problem could not have been imagined. However, this is possible now, with the emergence of cloud storage of data and fast networks to access it.

Any prescription by any doctor could, for example, be uploaded to a centralised database, accessible by pharmacies and regulators. Whichever pharmacy fulfills the prescription should be obliged to upload that data when it orders fresh supplies. Another database could hold data on drug production, complete with batch numbers and sales data drilling down to the final retailer. The prescription and drug production databases should interface with one another and with stocks at individual pharmacies.

Technologies that convert voice to text and handwritten scrawls to regular print facilitate the uploading up prescription data to a centralised database. Barcodes and barcode reading apps on phones make creating records of fulfilled prescriptions and stock management a breeze, provided the data is entered faithfully.

The campaign to shut down online pharmacies should trigger a technological upgrade of the entire pharma business rather than deprive consumers of a way to conveniently access quality drugs at reliable prices.

And what about the customers that physical chemists lose to online competitors? The problem is similar to that of kiranas and online grocers. Competition and co-option could both occur. Churn is inevitable, and some physical retail stores will disappear. Cartwrights and hostlers lost out when carriages gave way to cars. Should we have stopped the onward march of technology and history because of these disruptions? Loss of the status quo does not mean loss per se. Mechanics and assembly plant workers earned far better than cartwrights did, after all.