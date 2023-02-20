Banning online pharmacies would injure public health and stifle innovation
- Offline chemists, acting through bodies such as the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), have been lobbying for a ban on selling medicine online. The government would do well to ignore this.
“To ban or not to ban?" That isn’t the question the government should ask itself when it comes to online pharmacies. Rather, it should ask, “How can we make them safe for consumers?"
