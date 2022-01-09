Irony or even a sense of timing seems to elude Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Last week, the autocrat-president of Kazakhstan, and protégé of earlier autocrat Nursultan Nazarbayev, ordered the country’s security forces to “shoot to kill without warning" to deter demonstrations over rising oil and gas prices. Ironies abound here. First, Kazakhstan is a net exporter of petroproducts and yet oil and gas prices remain out of reach for its common citizens. Second, Kazakh forces have had Russian reinforcements. Beyond the ironies, there are other chilling implications: Tokayev’s orders came when the US was observing the first anniversary of the Capitol invasion in Washington by far-right rioters trying to forcibly overturn the result of a legitimate election. It’s another matter they did not succeed, but that incursion has left an imprint on the future of democracy and its sustained legitimacy as a socio-political construct. Political scientist Francis Fukuyama lamented in a guest essay for The New York Times: “America’s credibility in upholding a model of good democratic practice has been shredded." What this could mean should concern us all, everywhere.

At first glance, it might seem that America’s Capitol Hill rioters were adhering to a degenerate form of democracy seen in rising practice: a crude sense of mobocracy. As a concept, it has suffered reductionist revisionism by a succession of undemocratic leaders who sought to define it only by elections rather than by institutions, structures or human rights. Globally, the marshalling of mobs to stuff ballot boxes, often done legally but by distributing distorted facts, has become the popular leitmotif for layering democracy with a thick autocratic patina. India has been afflicted in its own way. The republic began its tryst with robust democratic ideals, empowering each citizen—man or woman, high caste or low, rich or poor, faithful or faithless—with a vote. The design of our democracy, with its federal structure, Parliament and independent judiciary, was a role model for many post-colonial nation states. But that edifice is under threat today; the discovery of Tek Fog app, which apparatchiks of our ruling party have weaponized to defame critics, spread false narratives, fan the flames of sectarian hatred and win elections, is just the latest example of the lengths to which some forces are willing to go as they bend the principles and practice of democracy for power.

Democratic ideals have been in decline across the globe: Putin of Russia, Erdoğan of Turkey, Bolsanaro of Brazil, Orban of Hungary and Duterte of the Philippines are all leaders who have shrunk democratic rights in their countries after achieving power via the ballot. Awkwardly, the decline has followed a global free-market thrust that saw oligarchic business interests gain sway, in defiance of what private competition was expected to deliver. Plus, in the 32-odd years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, globalization, for all its benefits, has sharpened inequality across economies and reassigned jobs and incomes upwards, leaving vast multitudes vulnerable to populist appeals. An over-reliance on markets for healthcare (or education) and global inequities in vaccine access, as exposed by the pandemic, both need correction. But for democracy to assure everyone dignity, we must also safeguard the economic well-being of all. Stagnancy at any level is seen to generate a vacuum for demagoguery. A country’s economy and democracy need to be in a pact of mutually assured development.

