Barbarians at the gates of modern democracy

At first glance, it might seem that America’s Capitol Hill rioters were adhering to a degenerate form of democracy seen in rising practice: a crude sense of mobocracy. As a concept, it has suffered reductionist revisionism by a succession of undemocratic leaders who sought to define it only by elections rather than by institutions, structures or human rights. Globally, the marshalling of mobs to stuff ballot boxes, often done legally but by distributing distorted facts, has become the popular leitmotif for layering democracy with a thick autocratic patina. India has been afflicted in its own way. The republic began its tryst with robust democratic ideals, empowering each citizen—man or woman, high caste or low, rich or poor, faithful or faithless—with a vote. The design of our democracy, with its federal structure, Parliament and independent judiciary, was a role model for many post-colonial nation states. But that edifice is under threat today; the discovery of Tek Fog app, which apparatchiks of our ruling party have weaponized to defame critics, spread false narratives, fan the flames of sectarian hatred and win elections, is just the latest example of the lengths to which some forces are willing to go as they bend the principles and practice of democracy for power.