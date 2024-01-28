Barbenheimer’s reign will continue this Oscar season

It is that time of the year again, one of my favourite times, the film awards season. Very close on the heels of my excitement around the festive season of Diwali and Christmas comes a time of celebration when all the incredible films of the past year get acknowledged and bestowed with the most coveted awards of cinema, the Oscars, awarded by the US-based Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. After the pre-cursors to the Oscars—namely, the Golden Globes, Screen Actor’s Guild and Independent Spirit awards and others—are over, the Oscar race seems to get clearer, although nothing can be said for certain till awards night on 10 March. One could be in for a few surprises, as always.

The Oscar nominations are out and some of the snubs are startling. Filmmakers Greta Gerwig and Celine Song being left out in the Best Director category is upsetting, but Justine Triet’s nomination for her film Anatomy of a Fall saved it from direction becoming an all-male contest. The biggest astonishment is Margot Robbie not being recognized for her role as Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s film by that name. Last summer was dominated by ‘Barbenheimer,’ short-hand for Barbie and Oppenheimer. Both films were released on the same day last July and made news across the world with their clash. Barbie went on to mint almost $1.5 billion worldwide, its huge success serving as box-office validation for Greta Gerwig. The Christopher Nolan directed Oppenheimer, on the other hand, got collections of nearly $950 million and tremendous critical acclaim.

The Barbenheimer saga continued into the awards season at the end of 2023, with both films garnering multiple nominations. Oppenheimer has won the most so far. The Oscar nominations’ first surprise has been Barbie falling to third place on this count with eight nominations, while the quirky fantasy comedy Poor Things received 11 and Christopher Nolan’s biopic topped with 13.

This year’s nominations have kept up the Oscar emphasis on diversity. We have a first-time native American actor, some openly LGBTQI+ actors and many actors ‘of colour’ represented. Both Jodie Foster and Coleman Domingo, openly gay actors, have been nominated for their films Nyad and Rustin, respectively. I am also delighted to see America Ferrera nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, her first Oscar nomination, for her role in Barbie. She delighted all of us for years in her super-hit sitcom Ugly Betty, and it is exhilarating to see her receive a nomination. Ryan Gosling gets his third nomination for the same film, in which he was brilliant as Ken. And then there is also the 80-year-old thespian Robert De Niro, who scored his ninth nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon. The outstanding actor has won twice, for The Godfather II and Raging Bull.

We also have reason to rejoice and applaud Delhi-based Nisha Pahuja’s film To Kill a Tiger, which has been nominated in the Best Feature Documentary category.

And now for my predictions for the 96th Academy awards to be held at the Dolby Theatre (once known as the Kodak theatre) in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on 10 March.

Best Picture: Unequivocally, it would go to Oppenheimer. Having won almost all major awards in this category, it is the favourite. Nolan’s magnum opus is a meticulous biopic on the life of Robert Oppenheimer, and at a length of 3 hours and 20 minutes, it surprisingly performed better than Barbie in India. It has over a dozen nominations, and the only surprise winner could be Yargos Lanthimos’s dark comedy, Poor Things, with just under a dozen. Unfortunately, the latter may not be screened in India on account of its objectionable content.

Best Director: This also seems to me like a slam dunk for the deserving Christopher Nolan, who has been nominated eight times and will likely walk away with the golden statuette. His commitment to the big screen, dazzling writing and great direction is commendable, and every film of his is so audacious and thought-provoking that his films are a genre on their own.

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy. Surprisingly, this is his first nomination and is my favourite to win for his brilliant transformation as Robert Oppenheimer. A regular in most Nolan films, his body of work is stupendous and he deserves this accolade, having also won the Golden Globe this year. My only candidate for a surprise win would be Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers.

Best Actress: A surprise inclusion in the list is Annette Bening for Nyad, her fifth nomination (though she has never won). My vote, however, goes to first-time nominee Lily Gladstone for her splendid performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, but there could be a possible surprise win for Emma Stone for her magnificent performance in Poor Things. Both of them won Golden Globes in the drama and comedy categories, but alas, the Oscar for a lead role can only go to one of them.

Whatever the outcome may be in the above four major Oscar categories, my alarm clock will be set for 5.30am to watch the resplendent red carpet, comprehensive interviews, drama and humour of the presenter and also the thrill of anticipation and excitement as those secret envelopes are opened one by one to announce winners. It is indeed one of the best times of the year for me as we celebrate the best of cinema and the people behind it.

See you on 10 March!