Barbenheimer’s reign will continue this Oscar season
Summary
- Christopher Nolan’s biopic on Oppenheimer is the favourite, but a dazzling show of cinema talent means there are likely to be surprises.
It is that time of the year again, one of my favourite times, the film awards season. Very close on the heels of my excitement around the festive season of Diwali and Christmas comes a time of celebration when all the incredible films of the past year get acknowledged and bestowed with the most coveted awards of cinema, the Oscars, awarded by the US-based Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. After the pre-cursors to the Oscars—namely, the Golden Globes, Screen Actor’s Guild and Independent Spirit awards and others—are over, the Oscar race seems to get clearer, although nothing can be said for certain till awards night on 10 March. One could be in for a few surprises, as always.