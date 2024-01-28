Barbenheimer’s reign will continue this Oscar season

This year’s nominations have kept up the Oscar emphasis on diversity. We have a first-time native American actor, some openly LGBTQI+ actors and many actors ‘of colour’ represented. Both Jodie Foster and Coleman Domingo, openly gay actors, have been nominated for their films Nyad and Rustin, respectively. I am also delighted to see America Ferrera nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, her first Oscar nomination, for her role in Barbie. She delighted all of us for years in her super-hit sitcom Ugly Betty, and it is exhilarating to see her receive a nomination. Ryan Gosling gets his third nomination for the same film, in which he was brilliant as Ken. And then there is also the 80-year-old thespian Robert De Niro, who scored his ninth nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon. The outstanding actor has won twice, for The Godfather II and Raging Bull.