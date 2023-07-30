‘Barbie’ highlights for men who don’t want to watch it

There is an argument Barbie makes that is hard to refute, but the film does not have the courage to sheath it in the correct language. The film glorifies success, but it also acknowledges that women may just seek an ordinary life. A character suggests to Mattel’s CEO that the company should come up with an ordinary Barbie who wants to be nothing much beyond a mom. This is the right to mediocrity, a right that men enjoy in ways that may not be easily discernible. They appear to have a career, one at which they are not very good, but they are still able to survive for long years. Exceptional women can find the recognition that exceptional men get because it is hard to suppress genius. It is ordinary women who never get the deals that ordinary men enjoy.