Barbie versus Oppenheimer at the Oscars: Bias played a role

Oscar nominations rarely make anyone sit up the way this year’s have. Was it a classic preference for serious cinema or an old gender bias that swayed Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences? Of last summer’s two most hotly raved-about movies, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the award contenders picked for 2024 display a clear tilt towards the biopic of a scientist credited with the world’s first nuclear weapon. It was nominated this week for awards in 13 categories, including for Best Picture and Best Director, the two big ones, while the feminist remake of an iconic doll’s legend got eight call-outs, with Gerwig left out of the contest as an award-worthy director. It is a gasp-worthy omission, even if her blockbuster—it raked in about $1.5 billion globally at the box office—is still in the running for a best-film Oscar. Gender equity in Hollywood matters not just because it holds global audiences in its thrall, but for its signalling effect. It is a creative industry in the world’s most advanced large country, and to the extent creativity needs a storm of diverse ideas, it’s easy to assume it must necessarily stay open to all forms of diversity to thrive. But then, it was just over half a decade ago that Hollywood’s #MeToo scandal revealed a power equation so starkly loaded against women, it shook us. Could much have improved since?

As worthy cinema goes, Oppenheimer has obvious merits. On gravitas, it’s up there. In its depiction of how America’s Hiroshima bomb of 1945 came to be, it doesn’t merely remind us of why the Doomsday Clock is only 90 seconds to midnight, it also gives us an inner view of the physicist’s moral dilemma. No less critically, the biopic holds a mirror to Uncle Sam’s paranoia back then over an ‘alien’ ideology, Communism, even though the US and Soviet Union were on the same side in World War II against Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. In Nolan’s look-back, a suspicion of red sympathy in US academia almost stalled its spectacle of power. From this angle, the film may be taken as a warning of how a country’s self-interest could fall victim to nationalism gone awry, which remains relevant today as polarized politics reduces academic space for dissent. In other words, there is plenty that loads those golden statuettes in this biopic’s favour. But yet, the whole point of Oscars is to honour filmmaking. And Barbie was Hollywood’s break-out smash. Not just as a blockbuster, but, above all, as a work of art. The very gall of Gerwig’s comedy glowed with novelty. It took a plastic doll rejected by feminists for objectifying women with its archetypal mould, and re-moulded it as a satire on the patriarchy of this age, serving us one rib-tickler after another on gender roles as it rolled out a pink fantasy, all in good humour. It’s bold and out there, this romp, not least for how elegantly it goes meta-fictive with a few spoofy jokes at the expense of its own gender activism too. Pack a movie hall with women on one side and men occupying the other half, and a screening would probably get laughs all around. This merits an ovation in itself, for it takes artistry for a flick to reach across the aisle with a well packaged message.

America is far older than India as a republic, in its rejection of anybody’s divine right to rule, but a glaring if glittery gender gap suggests that the wisdom of its implied equality—the common sense that male privilege has no logic—is still some way off. Alas, it’s not just the US.