Barbie versus Oppenheimer at the Oscars: Bias played a role

As worthy cinema goes, Oppenheimer has obvious merits. On gravitas, it’s up there. In its depiction of how America’s Hiroshima bomb of 1945 came to be, it doesn’t merely remind us of why the Doomsday Clock is only 90 seconds to midnight, it also gives us an inner view of the physicist’s moral dilemma. No less critically, the biopic holds a mirror to Uncle Sam’s paranoia back then over an ‘alien’ ideology, Communism, even though the US and Soviet Union were on the same side in World War II against Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. In Nolan’s look-back, a suspicion of red sympathy in US academia almost stalled its spectacle of power. From this angle, the film may be taken as a warning of how a country’s self-interest could fall victim to nationalism gone awry, which remains relevant today as polarized politics reduces academic space for dissent. In other words, there is plenty that loads those golden statuettes in this biopic’s favour. But yet, the whole point of Oscars is to honour filmmaking. And Barbie was Hollywood’s break-out smash. Not just as a blockbuster, but, above all, as a work of art. The very gall of Gerwig’s comedy glowed with novelty. It took a plastic doll rejected by feminists for objectifying women with its archetypal mould, and re-moulded it as a satire on the patriarchy of this age, serving us one rib-tickler after another on gender roles as it rolled out a pink fantasy, all in good humour. It’s bold and out there, this romp, not least for how elegantly it goes meta-fictive with a few spoofy jokes at the expense of its own gender activism too. Pack a movie hall with women on one side and men occupying the other half, and a screening would probably get laughs all around. This merits an ovation in itself, for it takes artistry for a flick to reach across the aisle with a well packaged message.

