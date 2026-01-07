"Why are you going to Barmer? Carrying the risk of severe bleeding from the smallest of cuts—because of the strong blood thinners you are on.” So I was asked. But even when there was no such risk, I would be questioned repeatedly, “Why do you go to Barmer?” in incomprehension of what could pull someone to this barren desert land.
Barmer: An arid part of India where empathy and compassion radiate hope
SummaryWe encounter quiet acts of empathy everywhere, often unnoticed. But in the arid reaches of Barmer, the goodness of humanity asserts itself with uncommon force—drawing some of us back again and again.
"Why are you going to Barmer? Carrying the risk of severe bleeding from the smallest of cuts—because of the strong blood thinners you are on.” So I was asked. But even when there was no such risk, I would be questioned repeatedly, “Why do you go to Barmer?” in incomprehension of what could pull someone to this barren desert land.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More