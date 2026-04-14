There is angst in the air about the US dollar’s once and future global role. For insight into the greenback’s prospects, pundits have looked to the British pound sterling, the dollar’s predecessor as the dominant international currency, and asked how economic stagnation, heavy debts and failed geopolitical adventures, like that in Suez in 1956, conspired to rob it of its global role.
Barry Eichengreen: The end of the Dollar Empire is no longer unthinkable—think of Roman coins
SummaryToday’s concentration of power in the US holds echoes of Emperor Nero’s Rome, whose denarius was dethroned by unchecked authority and fiscal irresponsibility after a three-century-long reign. The dollar’s dominance cannot be taken for granted.
There is angst in the air about the US dollar’s once and future global role. For insight into the greenback’s prospects, pundits have looked to the British pound sterling, the dollar’s predecessor as the dominant international currency, and asked how economic stagnation, heavy debts and failed geopolitical adventures, like that in Suez in 1956, conspired to rob it of its global role.
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