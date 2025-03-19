Barry Eichengreen: Trump is taking aim at the IMF, World Bank and US Fed
Summary
- Speculation is rife that he’ll pull the US out of the Bretton Woods twins and end the independence of the Federal Reserve. Financial markets would react badly to institutional instability but that may not deter Trump.
During his first presidential term, Donald Trump took a relatively light-touch approach to the US Federal Reserve (Fed), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. He jawboned the Fed to reduce interest rates, but did not demand that it clear its decisions with the White House or otherwise seriously challenge its independence.