Barry Eichengreen: Trump is taking aim at the IMF, World Bank and US Fed

The IMF can point to the fact that it has a large loan outstanding to the Argentine government, led by Trump’s friend, Javier Milei. But Project 2025, which provides the roadmap for the second Trump term, makes no bones about the fact that the US should withdraw from both Bretton Woods institutions. Trump has already signed an executive order instructing his secretary of state and United Nations ambassador to conduct a review of all “international intergovernmental organizations" to determine from which the US should withdraw.