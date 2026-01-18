Barry Eichengreen: Global imbalances are under G-7 discussion but a fixation with China’s surplus won’t fix them
Summary
Global imbalances are back on the G-7 agenda, with China’s trade surplus once again in the dock. But this diagnosis is incomplete. The way out is to revise domestic policy choices: the US must contain its financial excesses and China’s its savings glut.
topics
