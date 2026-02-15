The chair’s voice is the loudest, but that is no guarantee. G. William Miller was outvoted in 1979 when he opposed an increase in the Fed’s discount rate. Miller was outvoted by the Federal Reserve Board, not the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), since it is the Board that makes the final determination regarding the discount rate. The highly regarded Fed Chair Paul Volcker was briefly outvoted in 1986 when he opposed an interest-rate reduction.