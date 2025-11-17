Trump's blunders with China and Argentina reveal a strategy that weakens US leverage instead of strengthening it
Summary
The Trump administration is trapped yet again by crises of its own making—an overstretched bet on Argentina’s shaky currency plan and a bruising trade confrontation with China that Beijing appears better prepared to win. Will the US learn its lesson or leave itself open to more reputational risks?
When it comes to US foreign economic policy, President Donald Trump’s administration has two problems on its hands. Following what has become something of a pattern for this administration, both problems are of its own making.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story