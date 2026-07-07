Barry Eichengreen: Why investors shouldn’t get bedazzled by today’s blockbuster tech stocks

We now know that investor enthusiasm was overwrought. The Bank of Japan began raising interest rates in May 1989 in an effort to lean against financial excesses. The Nikkei peaked in December, and it was all downhill from there. Notably, however, NTT shares had already peaked in April 1987. By April 1988 they were down by 25%, and by April 1989 they had fallen by another 37%. In the 1990s, NTT shares hovered at around one-third to one-half of their bubble-era valuation.