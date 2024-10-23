Opinion
Basic literacy and numeracy: Why it’s proving so elusive in India
Summary
- The educational achievement of children is a function of both what happens at school and what the children get, have and experience at home and in their community. Even India’s well-resourced schools are failing to meet policy goals. We need fresh approaches.
This column is an admission of our struggles. We run nine schools, with a total of about 2,700 students. About 20% of our students do not achieve foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) by grade 3, and 6% not even by grade 5.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more