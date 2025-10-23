Battery IDs could secure the data backbone of India’s transition to clean energy
India’s clean energy ambitions hinge on far more than just lithium and gigafactories. As the country races to electrify, a new digital backbone in the form of a battery Aadhaar ID system could make a significant difference to the outcomes we achieve.
India plans to double its non-fossil energy capacity of about 243GW over the next four years, a feat that will fuel unprecedented demand for battery energy storage systems (BESS) to offset renewable energy intermittency. A staggering number of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) will be needed, most of which are still imported.