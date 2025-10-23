India plans to double its non-fossil energy capacity of about 243GW over the next four years, a feat that will fuel unprecedented demand for battery energy storage systems (BESS) to offset renewable energy intermittency. A staggering number of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) will be needed, most of which are still imported.

Also dependent on batteries is the transport sector: India aims to have electric vehicles (EVs) account for 30% of new vehicle sales by 2030, up from 7.7% in 2024. But, as battery demand grows, do we have adequate mechanisms in place to make well-informed decisions?

As one of the world’s largest importers of processed lithium, our net-zero efforts are vulnerable to the global shift towards protectionist policies, geopolitical disruptions and trade volatility. For India to self-reliantly decarbonize its economy, we need a strategic plan to secure sustainable supplies of LIBs and critical minerals.

From production-linked incentives for advanced chemistry cells to efforts at ramping up local manufacturing capacity, the government has taken steps. In addition, we need interventions that improve resource efficiency and reduce the life-cycle carbon footprint of batteries. This includes extending the life of new batteries as well as optimizing their second life-use and recycling processes to extract critical minerals. This requires greater cooperation and exchange of information across battery manufacturers, recyclers and refurbishers.

India needs a foundational data backbone for individually tagged batteries: a ‘Battery Aadhaar.’ A report by the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the government describes it as “a digital record that contains data about every battery available on the market, including details about the manufacturer, localisation, material composition, durability, performance, and recycling information." This record would enable the secure exchange of information to strengthen the value chain.

Also Read | Aadhaar: Digital foresight gave India its identity leadership

This is not a solution in itself, but an enabler of battery solutions that use data. By tracking every battery, it will let policymakers assess compliance with regulations, such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms, and identify gaps in battery infrastructure and incentives.

Using this digital backbone, we can build interoperable platforms that link manufacturers, recyclers, utilities and regulators. A digital log of safety related events, charge-discharge patterns, material composition and performance could unlock value for refurbishers, recyclers, insurers and battery-as-a-service providers. Also, a Battery Aadhaar can improve ‘remaining useful life’ estimates of retired batteries, impacting resale prices and reuse-versus-recycle decisions.

The ministry of power has set up a task force for an India Energy Stack—digital public infrastructure (DPI) aimed at enabling better management and innovation across the electricity ecosystem. The Battery Aadhaar fits into this vision, as it would enable information exchange with tokenized batteries and fast-track emerging solutions such as vehicle-to-grid technology.

Challenges exist. Compliance with the system will add costs that could strain battery startups and small firms. While data accessibility must remain central, robust safeguards will be needed to keep proprietary information protected. Also, to avoid burdening exporters, the system must align with global battery passport standards.

The EU, for example, has mandated a QR-code- based ‘battery passport’ from February 2027; the UK and China are exploring similar frameworks.

Addressing these challenges early—with incentives, clear standards and phased adoption—will be essential. A priority will be to identify use cases that deliver tangible economic, safety and performance benefits in harmony with India’s decarbonization and self-reliance goals. Then we’ll need to assess our existing battery data landscape—what data exists, what doesn’t and what is sensitive—to define what data needs to be shared between which battery stakeholders.

The resultant framework should be part of a policy roadmap that ensures a transparent and interoperable system for effective and coordinated implementation.

The success of a Battery Aadhaar will require a broad consensus before we can optimize value realization across the ecosystem. India has seen how DPI can reset the rules for the better. It’s time to explore how a battery-data backbone can help secure our energy future.

Anubhav Mishra contributed to this article. These are the authors’ personal views.

The authors are, respectively, executive director, integrated transport, clean air and hydrogen, sustainable cities programme; and associate director, electric mobility at WRI India.