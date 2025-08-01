Power sector: Get set for the charge of India’s battery brigade
With their global prices softening, storage batteries have the potential to disrupt the country’s power market, hasten utility reforms, attract entrepreneurs and empower electricity consumers. This has implications for power utilities too.
Electricity regulators in Maharashtra and Gujarat recently approved battery projects to be set up by their respective state-owned utilities, marking the adoption of power storage facilities by two large Indian states. Delhi had operationalized one unit a few months ago. These are designed to soak up excess electricity from solar-panel farms for its supply to consumers when the sun doesn’t shine.