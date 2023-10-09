To be fair to BCCI, selling tickets to a very large demand base is not easy. The debacle of Ticketmaster’s ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s first post-Pandemic live performance led to US senate hearing on anti-Trust laws. Closer home, while BookMyShow got a lot of flak for the last-minute cancellation of comedian Tevor Noah’s show in Bengaluru, the problem really was not so much with the ticket sales as with the event management - poor acoustics forced Noah to say that you cannot have a show if the comedians on stage cannot make themselves heard, and the traffic made Noah reach the venue late, while stranding many a would-be attendee.