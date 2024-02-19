Be wary of chatbots that know and remember you intimately

OpenAI is rolling out what it calls a memory feature in ChatGPT. The popular chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) will be able to store key details about its users to make answers more personalized and “more helpful," according to OpenAI. These can be facts about your family or health, or preferences about how you want ChatGPT to talk to you, so that instead of starting on a blank page, it’s armed with useful context. As with so many tech innovations, what sounds cutting-edge and useful also has a dark flip-side: It could blast another hole into our digital privacy and—just maybe—push us further into the echo chambers that social media forged.