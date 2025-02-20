Stock slide: Are investor fears of a bear market exaggerated?
Summary
- Indian stock indices have deflated and corporate earning frailties make many share prices still look too high. Overall, this equity correction is welcome. It’s just that irrationality, like prices, can also go both ways.
India’s stock markets have taken a beating, the BSE Sensex having come down by more than 10,000 points from its peak last September. The broader market has fared worse, as the sharpest slide was in small-cap stocks, less severe in mid-caps and relatively modest among big companies.